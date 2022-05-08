Hand-picked Mexican reels in Chennai

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While there is no denying that Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Mubi, et al have become a repository of films from lands far and wide, the feeling of cinephiles getting together in a dark room to watch movies on screen is one that is unmatched. After a hiatus due to the pandemic, when the theatres have opened their doors to movie-goers, cine associations are also doing their part in bringing international movies. In line with that, The Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF), in association with the Embassy of Mexico in New Delhi and Consulate of Mexico in Chennai, will conduct The Mexican Film Festival from May 10-12 at Alliance Française of Madras.

“The festival will screen films that are chosen by the Mexican embassy. We have been film associates in Chennai for the last twenty years. Every month two film festivals are organised, apart from the yearly Chennai film festival. We have conducted nineteen international film festivals so far. This Mexican film festival will be followed by a Taiwanese film festival this month.

Since we are in contact with the embassies, they provide us with good films every month,” says E Thangaraj, general secretary, Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation. He adds, “ Lots of people find our screenings inspirational and they develop an interest in the technicality of the films. The main aim is to promote the culture and the technical excellency involved in the production of foerign films.”

ICAF has over 200 members, most of whom belong to the film industry while others are film lovers and media students. When asked about the process involved behind the selection of movies, Thangaraj says, “We request the embassies to provide their best films. If they give us a list of movies to choose from, then we would filter based on relevant themes, year of production, awards and reviews.

When we get these films confirmed we apply for censor exemption to the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, New Delhi. Only after getting the censor exemption will we screen these films.”

The movies that will be screened are Maquinaria Panamericana by Joaquín del Paso, Leona by Isaac Cherem, Cría puercos by Ehécatl García, Más amaneceres by Jorge Leyva.

Entry is free for both, members and non-members.

For details, call: 9840151956, 8939022618.