STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Marketing conclave at DG Vaishnav sees participation of over 700 students

“In the future, there will be a scenario where public transport will be preferred more.

Published: 08th May 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While there will be a shift in the automobile industry, it is not clear if electric vehicles are the future, said Dinesh Jain, former CEO of Nissan Motors Private Limited and founder of  IndianMaze Advisory. He was speaking during a panel discussion on the second day of the marketing conclave organised by DG Vaishnav College on Saturday. Over 700 students took part in the two-day conclave.

“In the future, there will be a scenario where public transport will be preferred more. The change in the market will happen gradually over the span of 10-15 years. However, it is not clear if it will move towards electric vehicles,” said Jain. 

The demand-supply gap in certain models of cars is because the people in the industry thought that the demand for cars will reduce due to the pandemic. However, it went up, he said. Talking about marketing, he said it is very important to understand the sensibilities of the targeted audience failing which it could misfire. 

Narayanan, co-founder of Unschool, Sahithi Divi, director of Mohanam, and Srivas Anantharaman, co-founder of Jinglebid, were the other speakers in the panel. They told the students that conviction to solve a problem and understanding one’s limitations are important to become a successful entrepreneur. It is important to have the conviction to solve problems as it will help you to go past negative comments as well, they told the students. 

Following the discussion, Dinesh Jain and Akhil Jain, advertising and marketing professional, gave a seminar on ‘Consumer Marketing and Advertising’ respectively. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp