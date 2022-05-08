STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Segregate waste or get ready to pay fine of Rs 100 in Chennai

As per Schedule V of Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws, the civic body can fine individual houses Rs 100 for non-segregation.

The corporation is set to collect `100 as fine from people failing to segregate waste before handing it over to waste collectors | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Residents of the city will soon have to pay a fine of Rs 100 for failing to segregate domestic waste as the corporation has decided to implement the provision under the Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws, 2019. This move is being considered to improve segregation at source, an important step in reducing waste sent to dumpyards.

As per Schedule V of Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws, the civic body can fine individual houses Rs 100 for non-segregation. The fine amount is Rs 1,000 for apartments and group households and Rs 5,000 for bulk waste generators. According to officials, 5,200 metric tonnes of waste is collected across 15 zones in the city per day. It is collected by conservancy workers in 95% of houses and less than half of the households segregate waste.

“Residents who are not segregating waste will be served a notice with instructions and given 15 days’ time. If they continue to give non-segregated waste, they would be fined Rs 100 and Rs 1,000 per day,” said an official.

While segregated waste is sent to decentralised processing centres, non-segregated waste is sent to resource recovery centres. From there, non-degradable dry waste is given to recyclers while wet waste is used to manufacture manure and bio-CNG. Plastic bales are sent to cement factories and the rest of the waste is sent to dumpyards in Perungudi and Kodungaiyur.

“At present, some of the houses in our apartment are segregating waste but they are mixed with non-segregated waste after collection. The corporation should also set things right,” said VS Jayaraman of T Nagar Residents Welfare Association. From April 4 to May 5, officials fined 35 bulk generators Rs 1.5 lakh for non-segregation.

