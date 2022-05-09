Action sought against 'illegal' sewage pipeline in Urapakkam near Chennai

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An apartment complex with over 350 houses in Urapakkam has laid a pipeline to illegally discharge sewage into a canal connecting Karanai-Puducherry lake and Urapakkam lake.

Residents claim that the sewage pipeline from SIS Marakesh, the apartment complex, was constructed about six months ago and is discharging sewage after midnight, contaminating the waterbody. Panchayat officials are aware of the issue, but are yet to act.

"The construction began around 11:30 pm one night six months ago. By morning, they finished laying it from the apartment till the canal, a distance of more than one km. Only two years ago, 300-odd volunteers pooled in close to Rs 20 lakh to revive a portion of the Karanai-Puducherry lake, which was a cesspool of sewage and garbage. This recent violation will ruin our efforts," said K Karthik, a resident.

"Since there are no sewage pipelines in the area, residents book private tankers to dispose sewage. The worst part is that water is supplied from the same lake where the sewage pipeline is currently channelled.

Already, the groundwater is contaminated. There are a few residents who even use the water for drinking purposes," said R Sheela, another resident.

The apartment management accepted that the pipeline was its. "Over a lakh litre of sewage is accumulated daily and we have our own treatment plant on the premises. The pipeline was laid to ensure we can let out sewage if the volume increases. We sought permission from the panchayat officials for this purpose," claimed one of the apartment management members.

Though panchayat officials could not be reached despite repeated attempts, a ward member said this was an open secret in the area. "If we investigate, more problems like this would emerge. Panchayat officials and the apartment reached a ‘consensus’ and laid the pipeline. Nothing can be done about it," he said.