STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Doctors of Be Well Hospitals treat tuberculosis patient with cerebellar abscess

A multi-disciplinary approach from doctors suggested that the patient had to undergo a craniotomy to remove the abnormal tissue from the brain.

Published: 10th May 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of tuberculosis.

Representational image of tuberculosis.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Be Well Hospitals successfully treated a 36-year-old man from Erode who was suffering from a cerebellar abscess. The patient, who had tuberculosis, was complaining of severe headache for two weeks. Tests and scans revealed that the patient was suffering from cerebellar abscess on the left side of the brain.

A multi-disciplinary approach from doctors suggested that the patient had to undergo a craniotomy to remove the abnormal tissue from the brain. However, due to his pre-existing condition of unmanaged tuberculosis the process was extremely challenging.

Be Well Hospital medical director Dr Pradeep said, "Cerebellar abscess is a very rare condition that needs timely intervention. The risk of the patient suffering from a permanent disability is very high if not treated on time."

"The abscess was drained through an opening that was made in the left suboccipital region of the brain. At the end of the procedure, the patient was moving his limbs which ensured that all his physical abilities were safely secured and the aim of surgery was thus achieved," said Dr Pradeep.

The team of doctors included Dr Balasubramanian, neurosurgeon, Dr Amrose Pradeep, ID specialist, Dr Sundararaja Perumal, chest physician and Dr Saikarthick, anaesthetist.

After the surgery, the patient was weaned off sedative with the help of a reversal drug and the consciousness, speech ability or responsiveness was confirmed through a conversation held with the patient during the post–procedure period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Be Well Hospitals
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp