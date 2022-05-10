Chennai: Doctors of Be Well Hospitals treat tuberculosis patient with cerebellar abscess

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Be Well Hospitals successfully treated a 36-year-old man from Erode who was suffering from a cerebellar abscess. The patient, who had tuberculosis, was complaining of severe headache for two weeks. Tests and scans revealed that the patient was suffering from cerebellar abscess on the left side of the brain.

A multi-disciplinary approach from doctors suggested that the patient had to undergo a craniotomy to remove the abnormal tissue from the brain. However, due to his pre-existing condition of unmanaged tuberculosis the process was extremely challenging.

Be Well Hospital medical director Dr Pradeep said, "Cerebellar abscess is a very rare condition that needs timely intervention. The risk of the patient suffering from a permanent disability is very high if not treated on time."

"The abscess was drained through an opening that was made in the left suboccipital region of the brain. At the end of the procedure, the patient was moving his limbs which ensured that all his physical abilities were safely secured and the aim of surgery was thus achieved," said Dr Pradeep.

The team of doctors included Dr Balasubramanian, neurosurgeon, Dr Amrose Pradeep, ID specialist, Dr Sundararaja Perumal, chest physician and Dr Saikarthick, anaesthetist.

After the surgery, the patient was weaned off sedative with the help of a reversal drug and the consciousness, speech ability or responsiveness was confirmed through a conversation held with the patient during the post–procedure period.