Cyclone Asani effect: Chennai gets relief from sweltering heat due to cloudy weather

Thunderstorms with light showers is likely to occur in some areas with maximum temperature to be around 35 degree Celsius. 

Published: 10th May 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

A boy enjoys the sea waves at Chennai's Pattinampakkam beach amid cloudy weather. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennaiites enjoyed cloudy weather on Monday, with the temperature 2-3 degree Celsius below normal. But, according to weathermen, all is set to change later this week as severe cyclonic storm 'Asani' will weaken and come closer to northern Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast. 

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, the cyclonic storm is about 410 km southeast of Visakhapatnam and 590 km south of Puri. It will move northwestwards till Tuesday and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.

Until then, the city's sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Thunderstorms with light showers is likely to occur in some areas with maximum temperature to be around 35 degree Celsius. Weather blogger Pradeep John, in his post, said there will be a spike in temperature after the cyclone makes landfall on May 12-13.

The temperature in Chennai may cross 40 degree Celsius for the 1st time this year. So far the highest temperature recorded in 2022 in Chennai city is 37.5 degrees, recorded by Nungambakkam weather station, and Meenambakkam 39.2 degrees.

Temperature to cross 40 degree Celsius

There will be a spike in temperature after the cyclone makes landfall on May 12-13. The temperature in Chennai may cross 40 degree Celsius for the 1st time this year 

