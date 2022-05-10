IIT-Madras to set up centre for analysis of wastewater

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will establish a new research centre to analyse wastewater, Wastewater-Based Epidemiology (WBE) research facility. The data obtained from various wastewater sources and treatment facilities will be analysed and made available to the public through dashboards.

The centre plans to track pollutants, pesticides, and drugs that the population is exposed to. It would detect issues such as the rise in antimicrobial resistance due to excessive consumption of antibiotics.

The International Centre for Clean (ICCW) is establishing the WBE research facility and the project is being supported with funding of USD 1 Million by CryptoRelief, an initiative started by Sandeep Nailwal. "We intend to help the public, policymakers, practitioners and public health officials combat the ongoing pandemic through wastewater analysis," CryptoRelief founder Sandeep Nailwal said.