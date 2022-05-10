In a quest to protect vision

Belcia G and Sanjanna K By

CHENNAI: As kids, we were told by our elders that if we misbehave, God will poke our eyes. We, the naive kids, kept away from mischief because we didn’t want to lose our eyes which projected the world to us. While the fear of blindness has been ingrained in us, we cannot deny that there are several other factors — medical and biological ones — that cause blindness. Dr. Agarwal’s group of hospitals are working towards giving vision to the blind and preventing blindness.

For like-minded ophthalmologists to discuss the advancement in the field of ophthalmology, the 12th edition of RETICON, an annual conference on retina surgery, was organised by Dr. Agarwal’s Retina Foundation on Sunday. More than 1,000 ophthalmologists from India and abroad attended the conference to share knowledge about the latest advancements in the diagnosis and management of vitreo-retinal disorders. The event was inaugurated by the chief guest, Geetha Jeevan, Minister of Social Welfare & Women Empowerment, Government of Tamil Nadu. Dr Amar Agarwal, chairman of Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals, and Dr Ashvin Agarwal, executive director and chief of Clinical Services of Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals, addressed the gathering about the latest techniques and technologies in vitreo-retina diseases therapy.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Amar said, “India suffers from an acute shortfall of skilled experts in retinal ophthalmology. This conference aims to plug this gap by making the latest advancements and innovations available to all retinal surgeons to improve clinical outcomes. When there’s a problem in the film of a camera, the image cannot be seen clearly. Similarly, when there’s a problem in the retina, it affects the vision. Around 1.2 crore people in India are blind, and this particular blindness is curable in many cases. But, people are unaware that it is curable. We have around 35 centres in Tamil Nadu to treat people without transportation delays.”

Unhealthy lifestyle and excessive smoking are the major causes for retinal diseases in India. They may go unnoticed for a long time as some of them are asymptomatic in early stages. “People above the age of 40 should take simple tests to examine their vision, by closing one eye and checking for blurred vision. In case of impaired colour vision, decreased contrast or colour sensitivity, patients should consult a retina specialist. All diabetics should keep their blood sugar levels under control. Regular retinal examination every six months is mandatory to detect early changes in retina” he suggested.

Doctors also put the spotlight on retinopathy of prematurity in premature babies. “It is important to constantly check the retina of a premature baby, usually the development of retina happens by 34-36 weeks in a foetus. If it is not properly developed, it might result in a severely affected vision,” says Dr. Soundari, head of Medical Services, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital.

Medical retina, surgical retina, vitreo-retinal surgery, and retinal potpourri were the subjects discussed throughout the sessions. This event also served as a bridge between the ophthalmologists and the pharmaceutical companies.