Water supply to be hit in Chennai's Perungudi, Sholinganallur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Water supply will be affected in some parts of Perungudi and Sholinganallur due to Metro Water work on Wednesday. Piped water supply will not be available from 6 pm on Wednesday till 10 am on Thursday in Semmencherry, Perumbakkam, Sholinganallur, Karapakkam, Kannagi Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Okkiyam Thuraipakkam, Perungudi, Kottivakkam and Palavakkam. Residents can contact area engineers at 8144930914 (Perungudi) or 8144930915 (Sholinganallur) in case of emergency.