Sailing hopes, gaining pride

They became the first-ever Indian student team at the International Monaco Energy Boat Challenge. 

Published: 11th May 2022 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

‘Yali’, the solar-powered energy boat. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Diya Maria George
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Excitement and pride filled the air as Team Sea Sakthi explained their project ‘Yali’, the solar-powered energy boat, speaking past the pain of putting in extra hours of hard work. It was during December last year that the students, under the guidance of assistant professor Kiranlal from Kumaraguru College of Technology (KCT ) in Coimbatore, were introduced to the 9th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge organised by Yacht Club De Monaco.

Following that, it was an excruciating schedule they underwent for the submission of their application, the selection of the team members, the collaboration with global vendors and the creation of the boat. They became the first-ever Indian student team at the International Monaco Energy Boat Challenge. 

“This is a new experience altogether. We became the first team from our college to experience a global collaboration. When we are addressed as “Team India” we feel great. The true heroes are my team members, the students coming from different departments including Civil, Mechanical, IT and Electrical. Even though we didn’t have a Marine Engineering programme, the students spent hours studying the basics to build an innovative project,” said Kiranlal. 

“Rather than looking at it as an achievement of our institute, I would like to see it as an achievement of our country”, stated Saravanan, principal, KCT. With a zero-pollution vision, the team has powered their engines with solar panels and lithium-ion batteries, promising greener maritime mobility. Built on a three-blade, six-kilowatt propulsion system, the team has opted for mono-perc technology to run the boat as it is more efficient than the more common monocrystalline technology.

When asked about the challenges faced, Mohan, a third year Engineering student replied, “It was difficult to get the parts from different corners of the world, especially the lithium-ion battery. Also, we had to manage both academics and the project. We have been sleeping for only four hours for the past few months.” As it is mandatory to possess valid certificates to sail the yacht, Mohan and Swaminathan, both Mechatronics Engineering students, underwent training at Kerala WaterSports and Sailing Organisation in Kochi and qualified as pilots. 

Sana, a final year Civil Engineering student, when asked about the aspirations of the team, remarked, “Despite India being a peninsular country, we don’t emphasise enough on the application of renewable energy in water transport. Hopefully, our project will put forward the need for that. Also, the project will inspire more girls not to shy away and take up mechanical engineering.”

Since the students hail from Coimbatore, it was difficult for them to test their product. Luckily the Tamil Nadu Sailing Association (TNSA) came onboard and provided them with an opportunity for testing. “The development of technology that can be incorporated in the industry should be promoted,” opined Ashok, chairman of TNSA. The competition at Monaco will be held from July 4 to 9, 2022. “We are looking forward to winning,” said Mohan. 

