Actress’s maids call cops, allege harassment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two maids, aged 19 and 17, working in the house of an actress were rescued and sent to a government home after one of them called the police control room alleging harassment on Tuesday, police said. The girls, hailing from a northern state, had been working in the house at Anna Nagar for the last few years.

According to police, the 19-year-old managed to get out of the house and called police control room from a passerby’s cellphone. She said the two of them were not being allowed to visit their parents. The Anna Nagar police were alerted and a team visited the house.

Since the girls alleged harassment, they were sent to a government home in Valasaravakkam. When contacted, the police said the girls will be questioned by members from the Child Welfare Committee on Thursday.

Action would be taken based on their report. An official from the Child Welfare Committee said the actress has been called for an inquiry.

1098 is the helpline by Childline for children in distress