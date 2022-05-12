Arrests in Mylapore case earn cops CM Stalin’s pat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an event held at the Secretariat, Chief Minister MK Stalin lauded the city police for arresting the accused in the Mylapore double-murder case within six hours.

Home, Prohibition and Excise, and additional secretary to government SK Prabakar; DGP C Sylendra Babu; Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal; Additional Commissioner of Police (South), Chennai N Kannan; Joint Commissioner of Police (South) S Prabhakaran and other senior police officers were present at the event. Srikanth (60) and his wife Anuradha (55) were murdered at their Mylapore residence by their driver Padamlal Krishna (45) and his associate Ravi Rai (39).