Cyclone Asani to keep skies over TN cloudy for few more days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The cloudy skies over Tamil Nadu, especially over Chennai and other northern districts, will continue for a few more days. Most parts of the State are recording daytime temperatures below the normal, thanks to cyclone Asani, which is laying centred near neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

According to an update from the regional meteorological centre, the cyclonic storm is about 30 km east-southeast of Machilipatnam and 50 km southwest of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh. It is likely to move north-northeastwards along Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni, and Visakhapatnam coasts and emerge into west-central Bay of Bengal off the northern coasts of Andhra Pradesh. It is likely to weaken into a deep depression and further into a depression by Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, the Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations in the city recorded daytime temperatures of 2.8 and 3.9 degrees Celsius below normal. The city received sporadic rains and recorded 3.9 mm in rain gauge. Kodaikanal was the coldest at 17 degrees Celsius, followed by Coimbatore at 26 degrees Celsius, which is 9.9 degrees below the normal.

The met office said the sky is likely to be generally cloudy in Chennai till Thursday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 32 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively. Weather blogger K Srikanth said the cyclonic circulation will lay centred in the same region for a few more days. “After that, there will be a spike in daytime temperature, but nothing close to heatwave-like conditions.”

Flightsts to four citi es cancell ed

CHENNAI: Air passengers to Vishakapatnam, Vijaywada, Kadapa, and Rajahmundry had to abort their travel plans after 14 flights were cancelled due to Asani cyclone over the Bay of Bengal. Three flights from Chennai to Vishakapatnam International Airport, two flights to Vijaywada, one each to Kadapa Airport and Rajahmundhry Airport were cancelled. Similarly, none of the seven flights from these destinations arrived at Chennai Airport, according to sources.