Master strokes and masterful escapes

Jitha Karthikeyan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Art, most certainly, always evokes a picture of calm, which could perhaps border on boredom, if one is not inclined to it. All those action-packed dramas are normally reserved for the fast-paced, blood-thirsty world outside. From ugly corporate battles, brave bank heists, hospital histrionics, and prolonged court battles with the accompaniment of running commentaries by screaming news anchors you have all the ingredients around you for that adrenaline rush moments, from time to time.

Yet, the thought that there still exist those corners of this vast universe that remain untouched by the crimes of greed, fills you with renewed hope. After all, what adventures could ever descend upon a bunch of people peacefully creating art or a museum that silently cradles these creations?

It may be a rude shock then, to know that the art world too has its fair share of enactments, straight from a crime thriller trilogy. If you think that the mystery of the brushes that went missing whilst left to dry is the only excitement in our lives, then let it be known that some of the most daring heists to have been pulled off in history have been art heists.

The most famous art theft ever, was undoubtedly the theft of the Mona Lisa from the Louvre in 1911. This iconic painting by Leonardo da Vinci was once stolen by an employee. With no surveillance cameras or any such security mechanisms back in the day, it was easy to remove the painting from its frame and simply walk away. An easy, clean plot with no technical glitches. It has even been stated that Madame Lisa attained unimaginable popularity once the thief was caught two years later.

If you still consider this too simple a plot with no nail-biting, Hollywood-style scenes, then here’s another, straight out of a James Bond movie. In 2000, thieves armed with sub-machine guns stormed into Sweden’s National Museum in Stockholm and got away with three priceless paintings. They distracted the police with a car burning incident elsewhere, sprinkled nails in front of the museum, took the guards hostage and finally escaped in a speedboat. As with all mega-blockbusters, it all ended with the masterminds and their accomplices being caught, after a year though, as real-life tends to often run at a slower pace than reel life.

Not all endings happen to be fairy tale ones, unfortunately. The audacious art theft at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Boston, in 1990, where 13 artworks valued at half a billion dollars, remains unsolved to this day, with the empty frames hanging on the museum walls, still awaiting the lost art.

Sensational robberies, daring escapes, clever investigations, across the globe chases… the quiet world of art has it all. But why? Why so much theatrics for a mere work of art? The answer is simple — art is invaluable. When even dacoits understand this, isn’t it time the rest of humanity wakes up and embraces its preciousness? Art is indeed the best investment you can ever make for your future and your soul.