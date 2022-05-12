The son of the sea

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: Even before the Indian Meteorological Department issued an alert for coastal states following the prediction of heavy rains because of cyclone Asani, I sensed a change in the wind pattern along the Chennai coastline. While Chithirai (the Tamil month between mid-April and mid-May) marks the beginning of summer in Chennai, it’s also time for a summer storm.

At least, that used to be the case before the Tsunami hit us in December 2004, when not a year passed by without a storm/cyclone during Chithirai or Vaikasi (the Tamil month between mid-May to mid-June). Despite the annual two-month ban imposed on fishing, fisherfolk would’ve made a fortune as the rough waves would bring fish from far-off places during the storm. And, that could keep them afloat for even a month. However, the community has been bearing the brunt of nature’s fury for years now in the form of climate change, water pollution, and the depletion of aquatic creatures.

Onshore lessons, offshore impact

With experience spanning four decades, this is not the first time my weather forecast turned out to be correct. I’ve been studying the science of the sea all these years and I’m yet to get a hold of it. Most of the knowledge I have gained is from field experiences and lessons passed down by forefathers. Coming from a five-generational family of fishermen, some of the traits are hereditary.

Our perception and approach to the sea are starkly different from experts such as marine biologists, hydrographers, and meteorologists who view it from an academic lens. What we fisherfolk bring to the table for discussion is based on the sheer experience of venturing into the sea. We know the local fish species and their habitat like the back of our hands. Any change in the ocean current can be gauged with sufficient accuracy to decide whether or not a fishing trip would be worth the risk. For, we rely not just on textbooks but on a fair mix of faith and spirituality too. Growing up, I’ve heard folklore of fishermen from our hamlet rightly predicting catastrophes just by studying the signs of nature and that saved many lives. The practice persists to date. You need to trust your instincts and no schooling can prepare you for this.

I believe in sharing my lessons with my community and young fisherfolk so that they are better equipped for any situation. As part of this, I’ve been teaching the basics of studying wind patterns, ocean current movement, types of fish, and more topics to people from all walks of life. It’s heartening to see a significant spike in interest among youngsters in recent years. People are more aware and responsible for conserving their beach and aquatic ecosystem with weekend clean-up campaigns. My only advice for people of all ages, in the technology-driven world, is to spend some time with the ocean as there can’t be anything more satisfying. She’s the mother who feeds us, shoulders our burden, and guards us against all obstacles. The entire fisher community depends on her for livelihood.

The ban and the bane

Having said this, some troubles are inevitable and meant to be endured. One such is the breeding season and the bane that comes along with it. The compensation money of `6,000 offered by the Fisheries Department of the Tamil Nadu government is barely adequate to sail through these turbulent times. We’ve requested a bag of rice and `10,000 as an off-season allowance-cum-financial relief. None of it compensates for the loss incurred as fishermen barely get to go a few kilometre into the sea and catch hardly a few varieties that don’t fetch much money. The smaller varieties we catch are just enough for personal consumption. In case of surplus load, we sell them to small vendors near the beach. However, on days other than the breeding season, our stock goes to Kotturpuram, Vannathurai, Kasimedu, and other areas. The business fetches us anywhere between `100 to a few thousands.

Most of us do not take up any alternate occupation and a lack of even a day’s income worsens our existing financial woes. This is where we, as part of Urur Kuppam Meenpidipor Kooturavu Sangam, play a crucial role in bridging the gap between the people and the government. The office bearers explain the schemes listed by the government for the welfare of the people and educate them on their rights. Our community of over 400 families has also trusted us with responsibilities and I’ve been an office bearer for the last ten years. The upcoming election will hopefully bring the younger generation.

Life as I know it

Over the years, besides testing my capabilities as a leader, fishing has mellowed me down as a person from a reckless youngster to a responsible adult emphasising the importance of sustainable fishing to fellow members. But, fate had other plans as my journey as a fisherman came to a halt after my open-heart surgery in 2017. Since then, I’ve involved myself with research work on wind patterns for Vettiver Collective. If you happen to walk further down Urur-Olcott Kuppam, you will find me at the end of the beach near the Broken Bridge, jotting down data.

I’m also compiling a work-in-progress list of a fisherman’s glossary as it can help understand the sea better. I’ve also been actively engaging with urban dwellers and educating them about the various local fish varieties and factors to consider while buying them. Some of the local species near the shore are Indian Mackerel, Sole Fish, Silver Belly, Flathead Gray Mullet, Sardine, small-scaled Tarpon, Bengal Whipray, and Indian Anchovy. The offshore list comprises Ribbon fish, Silver Biddy, Red Snapper, Panna Croaker, False Trevally, Fourfinger Threadfins, Barracuda, and Catfish.

The ones found in the deep ocean are Seer Fish, Thresher Shark, Tuna, Garfish, Dolphin fish, Giant Devil Ray, and Wahoo fish. The ones that live on the reef are Vagabond Butterflyfish, Crevalle Jack, Shrimp Scad, Parrotfish, Brown Spotted Grouper, and Rabbitfish. I can name 100 more fishes by just seeing them. But, how many of us know to explore beyond what’s easily available in the market? Going forward, I’d urge people to interact particularly with small-scale fishermen, be a part of their life and make the effort to know what they eat.

Beyond the sea, fishermen need to be integrated into mainstream lives. We have the potential to extend our services in science. Good samaritans like Nityanand Jayaraman are going the extra mile by collaborating with us for research purposes. For my part, I’ve been actively giving lecture demonstrations and interviews on the many aspects of the sea and recent developments to spread awareness. On a personal note, I’ve always been content with life. The little money I make pays for my kids’ education and puts a roof over my head and food on my plate. I’ll forever be grateful to my occupation and my mother sea. If not for her, no one would know of Palayam anna.

Know what you eat

