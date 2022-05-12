Two die in separate accidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in the city. In the first incident, a 49-year-old man was allegedly run over by a corporation garbage truck in Anna Nagar. The accident took place when he returning home at night. Police said, the man was identified as Dhanasekar of Arumbakkam, who was a security guard.

When he neared the Razak Garden Road, the garbage truck allegedly knocked him down and ran over him. Police recovered his body and sent it to Government Kilpauk Medical College for postmortem. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

In the second incident, a man lost control of his bike and hit the median near ECR on Tuesday. He was thrown off the bike and died on the spot. According to police, the man was identified as Jeyaraj of Thiruvanmiyur. The accident occurred when he was travelling from Thiruvanmiyur to Kelambakkam. The police said he was wearing a helmet. A case was registered and probe is on.