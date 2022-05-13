Chennai Metro extension and temples: Madras HC notice to TN govt, CMRL

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to the State government and Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on a petition praying to stay the phase-II work in corridor IV as it would allegedly affect eight temples, including the Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore.

A vacation bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and Senthilumar Ramamoorthy ordered notice to the respondents when a petition filed by G Gouthaman, PR Ramanan and S Vijay Narayanan came up before the bench. They have been asked to respond after the court vacation ends.

The petitioners had prayed for an interim injunction restraining the authorities concerned from proceeding the work without completing the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and the Social Impact Assessment (SIA).