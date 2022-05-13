STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

College students seeking reevaluation to get answer sheets from varsity faster

Soon, universities in the State will start giving scanned answer sheets instead of physical ones to students who apply for reevaluation of their answers.

Published: 13th May 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Students, placement, Engineering

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Soon, universities in the State will start giving scanned answer sheets instead of physical ones to students who apply for reevaluation of their answers. This will ensure students get the answer sheets quicker by doing away with the need to find answer scripts from storerooms and lead to more focused scrutiny of answers by evaluators.

A pilot of the project will be implemented at Alagappa and Thiruvalluvar universities this year. Answer sheets of final semester students of these two universities will be scanned first. Those of students of other semesters will be scanned later. If successful, the project will be expanded to other State universities as well.

“The two universities have been told to make adequate arrangements for the scanning and storage of the soft copies. Whenever a student applies for re-assessment or wants a copy of their answer scripts, it will be sent to their e-Mail ID,” said a senior official of the higher education department. The two universities have already taken initiatives such as on-screen evaluation and have the infrastructure in place to implement the project, the official added.

Most universities struggle to keep the piles of answer sheets after examinations. After the implementation of the system, this is likely to be streamlined. Currently, when students apply for reevaluation, their answer sheets have to be searched out from storerooms. The process is time-consuming and tedious. Often, the answer sheets go missing too. “The move will ensure that the answer sheets are kept safely and students get them in time,” said a senior official of the department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp