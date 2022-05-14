A track record to reminisce

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

‘Unnai kaanaatha kannum kannalla

Unnai ennaatha nenjum nenjalla

Nee sollatha sollum sollalla

Nee illaamal naanum naanalla…’

The applause and cheers I received after performing P Susheela amma’s classic from the film Idhaya Kamalam still echo in my ears. The train has been my stage, the passengers have been my audience, and the mountains have been the silent spectators to all the songs I’ve rendered all these years. How time flies! It feels like I got the appointment letter to join the Indian Railways yesterday.

But, I bid adieu to my 37 years of service on April 30, 2022. I must admit that it was an emotionally overwhelming farewell. Not only because I was parting ways with a job I dedicated my life to, but also because I wouldn’t be able to sing for my passengers-turned-family. In fact, they made my retirement function special by showering me with bouquets, shawls, hugs, and penning sentimental posts on social media along with my pictures. There couldn’t have been a better way to acknowledge me as a performer! I’ll forever be grateful.

Counting my blessings

In my life, luck always found its way to work in my favour at several crucial junctures. The same Railways job that put an end to my classical music classes blessed me with a second chance to rekindle my passion along with my duty. My career started as a class-four railway staff at Shoranur junction, Kerala, in 1985. My father was an ex-Railways employee and I got this position after his demise. I had just completed school and I had to discontinue the music classes that I’d been attending since the age of five. My family is full of singers so music runs in my blood. It all happened too quickly for me to process and I was heartbroken.

A few years later, I got transferred to Coonoor; I had three kids then. I would get posted at six different stations — Lovedale, Willington, Ooty, Coonoor, Aruvankadu, Kallar, and Hillgrove. I made use of my spare time to perform at weddings, temple festivals, and various functions. Simultaneously, I prepared for examinations to join as a ticket collector and I was placed at Coimbatore. I was appointed as a Travelling Train Inspector in 2016 at Mettupalayam. That’s when I started singing full-fledged. The train would start from Mettupalayam and I would finish checking the tickets in all four coaches by the time the train reached the second stop, Adderly. I entertained the passengers till the train reached Udhagamandalam at noon. Enaku vaayi summavum irukadhu yena na isaiku adimai. (I can’t keep quiet because I’m a slave to music).

Memories from the mountain

I can sing in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Baduga, and Telugu. Songs of Ilaiyaraaja, P Susheela, and Janaki amma are my all-time favourites. I love melodies of the golden era. By then, people had started recognising me after seeing me on many videos shared on social media. One such day, I stumbled upon the editor of a popular Tamil magazine. He said he would intimate me if a better chance came by and we exchanged contacts. An article about my talent got viral and garnered more attention. In 2018, I was awarded Everyday Heroes by the Railway Board, Delhi. The chief guest fondly called me the ‘nightingale of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway’ and the title has stayed with me since then. Another memorable moment in my life was a few minutes of telephonic interaction with my inspiration singer Janaki amma. After singing three of her songs, she insisted that I must find ways to nurture my skills and not stop at any point.

Those words stuck with me. The passengers were equally encouraging and my colleagues at the railways were supportive since I was diligent at work and left no room for complaints. Some passengers told me that they booked train tickets only to listen to me sing. People bombarded me with recommendations and even helped me find the lyrics. They sang along as the train chugged through dark tunnels and climbed over narrow bridges, and the chorus was a delight to the ears.

Some of my popular numbers were Ninaikka therintha maname, Engiruntho aasaigal, Kannukku mai azhagu... A Hindi-speaking passenger was moved to tears when I performed Phoolon ka taaron ka… I can go on and on. My duty usually stops at Coonoor station. The entire coach of passengers would scream ‘We miss you’ when I got down from the train. I was liked by people of all ages not just for my singing but my attitude and how I treated them all as one.

Today, after retirement, when I trace the path I travelled, it’s my love for singing that has brought me this far. From earning `10 as a kid by singing at events and later, earning the respect and love of all the passengers. Music has truly shaped my destiny. While I will miss singing for them, I’m going to work on improving my voice while it’s in the best shape. I can try for opportunities in cinema, but I want to learn more before that. I’m going to keep my second innings purposeful and dedicate it to music. This is the best gift I can give my fans.

(As told to Vaishali Vijaykumar)

Taking a stroll down the memory lane, retired Travelling Ticket Inspector K Vally recounts entertaining passengers with her golden melodies during her 37 years of service with the Nilgiri Mountain Railway