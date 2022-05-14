STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corporation has found locations for wellness centres in 140 wards: Stalin

The Chennai Corporation has so far identified locations in 140 wards for the construction of health and wellness centres, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday.

Published: 14th May 2022 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has so far identified locations in 140 wards for the construction of health and wellness centres, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday. Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced the scheme in the Assembly a week ago. Subramanian said the centres would come up in crowded places like markets, bus stands, and amidst cluster of TNHUDB tenements so that more people use it.

The CM had announced that 708 centres would be set up across 21 corporations, including Chennai, and 63 municipalities at a cost of Rs 180.45 crore. Health department will allocate Rs 35.45 lakh for each of the 200 wellness centres in the city, including Rs 25 lakh for construction. A total of Rs 588.94 crore has been allocated for improving the health infrastructure in Chennai, the minister said. While Madurai will have 69 centres, 63 will be constructed in Coimbatore, he said.

On the recruitment of doctors, he said the Amma mini-clinic doctors 2,000 doctors who worked during the pandemic will be given priority. “The public need not wait in queues at big hospitals for long even for small health problems. The clinics will function between 8 am-11 am and 4 pm-8 pm. Earlier, doctors coming out of medical colleges would start such clinics. It has reduced now and these facilities will bridge the gap,” said the minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Corporation MK Stalin Chennai wellness centre
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp