IAS for all govt staff: TN asked to form single administrative service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State government to consider establishing a Tamil Nadu Administrative Service so government department officers get equal opportunities for conferment of Indian Administrative Service (IAS). The court hoped the process would be initiated within six months. This significant order aims to provide a level-playing field for officers from departments working in close proximity with the revenue department, in the race towards the IAS.

The orders were passed on a 2012 petition filed by 98 officers of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department. Just as in Kerala, the TN government was urged to treat all State Level Officers alike and give equal opportunities by making appropriate recommendations to the Centre to bring them under the IAS’s ambit for effective administration, the court said Justice M Govindaraj also instructed the State government to constitute a committee to identify the posts which can be brought under the definition of Deputy Collector as done in GO (4D) No.12 dated August, 26, 2005 of the public department.

The writ petition had been filed after the State government rejected the petitioners’ claim to include the post of JDs/Additional Directors of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj departments in the State civil service to confer IAS. The officers contended that even though as were selected through the TNPSC Group I examination, they could not get into the IAS, as they were not included in the State civil Service.

The judge noted, appointment is by direct recruitment, competitive examination, promotion of a substantive State civil service member, and selection among officers from departments other than Revenue. Around 66% of cadre strength shall be by direct recruitment by the Union Public Service Commission competitive examination. As much as 28% shall be by promotion from the SCS, and only 5% shall be by selection from among the members of other services, he added.

The judge concurred with the contention of the counsel for the petitioners that the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department were an integral part of Revenue Administration; the officers in each department possess higher responsibility and hold State Service. But when it comes to State Civil Service, even though there are posts with higher responsibilities, they are not included in the Tamil Nadu Civil Service. The court noted in Kerala, there is a separate Administrative Service of over 18 departments, By absorbing gazetted officers from other departments, a channel is created for them to get into the Central service, he added.