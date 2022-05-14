Illicit affair: DMK cadre killed, stuffed in sack

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Royapuram police on Friday detained a couple and launched a search operation to nab two others after dead body of a 65-year-old DMK functionary was found in a gunny bag inside a house on Grace Garden Third Street in Royapuram.

A police team had to break open the door after neighbours complained of foul smell from the house. S Chakrapani of Manali could have been murdered four days ago, police said. The victim ran a few businesses and was a moneylender. “Chakrapani’s body had injury marks,” police said.

The house belongs to Aslam Hussaini Batcha, 35, and his wife A Thameem Banu, 40. “The couple was living in Manali Pudhu Nagar near Chakrapani’s house and shifted to Royapuram three years ago. Aslam and Thameem used to get money from Chakrapani for interest,” a police officer said.

Based on the information they collected from his mobile phone, police said Chakrapani had developed a relationship with Thameem and it continued even after the couple moved to Royapuram. M Wasim Batcha, brother of Aslam Hussaini, was also present at the crime spot, police said.

“On Tuesday morning, Thameem had texted Chakrapani asking him to come to her house. We suspect Wasim who visited the house with his friend K Dilli Babu, 29, found Thameem and Chakrapani in a compromising position and murdered him,”the police said.

While Wasim and Dilli Babu are on the run, police have secured Aslam Hussaini and Thameem Banu. The Royapuram police have registered a case and sent the body to Stanley GH for postmortem. Though the police are not certain how Chakrapani was murdered, they said the incident must have happened between 6pm and 7 pm on Tuesday. Further probe is on.

