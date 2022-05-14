STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Illicit affair: DMK cadre killed, stuffed in sack

A police team had to break open the door after neighbours complained of foul smell from the house. 

Published: 14th May 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Royapuram police on Friday detained a couple and launched a search operation to nab two others after dead body of a 65-year-old DMK functionary was found in a gunny bag inside a house on Grace Garden Third Street in Royapuram.

A police team had to break open the door after neighbours complained of foul smell from the house. S Chakrapani of Manali could have been murdered four days ago, police said. The victim ran a few businesses and was a moneylender. “Chakrapani’s body had injury marks,” police said. 

The house belongs to Aslam Hussaini Batcha, 35, and his wife A Thameem Banu, 40. “The couple was living in Manali Pudhu Nagar near Chakrapani’s house and shifted to Royapuram three years ago. Aslam and Thameem used to get money from Chakrapani for interest,” a police officer said. 

Based on the information they collected from his mobile phone, police said Chakrapani had developed a relationship with Thameem and it continued even after the couple moved to Royapuram. M Wasim Batcha, brother of Aslam Hussaini, was also present at the crime spot, police said.

“On Tuesday morning, Thameem had texted Chakrapani asking him to come to her house. We suspect Wasim who visited the house with his friend K Dilli Babu, 29, found Thameem and Chakrapani in a compromising position and murdered him,”the police said.  

While Wasim and Dilli Babu are on the run, police have secured Aslam Hussaini and Thameem Banu. The Royapuram police have registered a case and sent the body to Stanley GH for postmortem. Though the police are not certain how Chakrapani was murdered, they said the incident must have happened between 6pm and 7 pm on Tuesday. Further probe is on.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK murder Illicit affair
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp