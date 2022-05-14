STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man rapes and impregnates partner’s 17-year-old girl, held

The victim's mother, a 38-year-old woman, works as a daily wage labourer. She lost her husband five years ago, said the police. 

Published: 14th May 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Express Illustration.

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man was arrested for raping and impregnating his live-in partner’s minor daughter. The girl became pregnant and delivered a baby boy on May 1. The girl’s mother was also arrested for keeping the crime under wraps.

The victim’s mother, a 38-year-old woman, works as a daily wage labourer. She lost her husband five years ago, said the police. “Later, the woman befriended a 50-year-old man and the duo started living together. A year ago, the man informed his partner that he wanted to establish a physical relationship with her 17-year-old daughter,” said a Child Welfare Committee member who lodged the complaint. The mother agreed to his proposal, said the police.

After raping the girl on multiple occasions over the past one year, the man tied a thali on her, said the CWC member. The victim,who was in Class 11 was made to drop out of school last year, said the police. The mother took care of the girl when she became pregnant. The girl was allegedly not allowed to go out of the house in order avoid suspicion from neighbours.

“On May 1, the girl complained of labour pain and the mother helped her deliver the baby in the bathroom,” said a police officer. The issue came to light when the 13-day-old boy child fell ill and was taken to a health centre on Friday.

The staff at the health centre found out the age of the mother when she submitted the Aadhaar Card and informed the CWC. The all-women police registered a case under POCSO Act sections pertaining to rape, assault and impregnation. After an inquiry, the police arrested the man and the victim’s mother, but they are yet to be remanded. The girl and her baby were sent to a government home.

