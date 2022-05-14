STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nestling hope for necessity

Parents and students of SPASTN addressing the audience | P Jawahar

By Diya Maria George
CHENNAI: The uncertainty of the future is something that makes us anxious. What if this uncertainty is exemplified by throwing us off our current state of physical existence? It is indeed a painful scenario. However, the students of Spastics Society of TamilNadu (SPASTN), who have been diagnosed with ‘deafblindness’, teach us to move forward with optimism even though fate is testing us. 

SPASTN is a non-profit organisation, established in 1981, that works primarily in the domain of specially-abled. In the awareness meet on ‘deafblindness’, held at Chennai Press Club on Friday, SPASTN members spoke on how people don’t understand the condition entirely. “Hearing and vision loss are combined in deafblindness. It results in significant developmental, communication, and learning demands, preventing the individual from being educated in special education programmes for the deaf, the blind, or others with severe impairments,” explained Sanam Nair, coordinator of SPASTN. 

George Cooper, a student of SPASTN, revealed, “Only after college did I understand that my vision and hearing capacity were deteriorating. Gradually, all I could see was darkness and some shadows. People took advantage of me, and I was shattered because I couldn’t study, write exams, or search for jobs easily with deafblindness.” He was able to continue his learning process with the help of SPASTN and now he is a graduate in BA Tamil Literature. 

Saraswati, on the other hand, lost her vision after her class 6. She was admitted to a blind school, but found it extremely hard to fit in. Yet, her perseverance kept her going.  Sanam said, “Right now we are assisting a total of 118 students via indirect and direct help. In the Rights of Persons With Disability Act 2016, the government has included people with deafblindness.” 

SPASTNaspires to bring about personal autonomy and economic independence to those with deaf-blindness. “I want to become an IAS officer. Beno Zephine, the first completely blind IFS officer of India, trained me to play chess and guided me. There were times when I felt very low but my family supported me and told me that I can do everything. This support is what motivates me,” said Saraswati. 
 

