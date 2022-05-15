Stalin launches panic button in buses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday launched the AI-enabled panic button cum CCTV camera facility in 500 buses of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to ensure safe journey for women and children.The panic button would be installed in over 2,500 city buses. This is being done under the Nirbhaya Safe City Project.

If the panic button is pressed, the MTC headquarters on Pallavan Salai will receive an alert along with a video grab of the bus’s interior. The control room will relay the alert to the police helpline. The police will then send the nearest patrol vehicle to the spot. The alert will also be passed to the Chennai corporation. Each bus will have four panic buttons and three CCTV cameras connected via AI-enabled Mobile Network Video Recorder (MNVR). The MNVR is linked to a cloud-based control centre via a 4G GSM SIM service.

Thirty-one bus depots and 35 bus terminuses of the MTC will be brought under the surveillance of the control room. This new facility will help the city police trace missing persons and identify criminals. Transport Minister SS Sivasankar and senior officials were present at the launch. Later, the Chief Minister handed over appointment orders to over 200 people recruited on compassionate grounds by the State Transport department.