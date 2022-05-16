STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Constable suspended for assaulting man

A police constable attached to the Saidapet police station was suspended on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a man.

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A police constable attached to the Saidapet police station was suspended on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a man. The incident took place near a petrol bunk when constable John Louis saw Balachandran (47), a government bus conductor, spitting on road, said a police statement.

John Louis allegedly thought  that Balachadran spat after seeing him. This led to an argument between the two and in a fit of rage, John Louis allegedly attacked Balachandran.

Passersby rushed Balachandran, eho was injured in the incidentm, to Government Saidapet Hospital. Another group handed over John Louis to the Saidapet police. After an inquiry, John Louis was suspended. As per the press statement, a departmental action has been recommended.

Woman arrested for burgling house
Chennai: A 31-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly burgling 57 sovereign of gold and `25,000 in cash from a house at Villivakkam on April 23. The police recovered 20 sovereigns from her. According to police, the accused was identified as R Kokila. She told police that she had given some of the stolen items to an autorickhaw driver. A hunt is on for him. ENS

Comments

