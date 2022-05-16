The silent survival of a sanctum

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: In a culturally and historically rich city like Chennai, with many ongoing projects undertaken by government bodies towards the conservation of heritage properties, a 122-year-old Lord Buddha temple has been sustained merely by the painstaking efforts of the sparsely populated followers of Buddhism and few good Samaritans. In return, the sanctum — located a few metres down the Paddy Field street, adjacent to the Perambur Bus Terminus — stands as a testament to centuries-old religion. Besides, it also offers momentary respite from the cacophony of deafening bus and electric train honks.

A symbol of simplicity

At the gate, we find a caretaker diligently sweeping the premises — that recently received a makeover — and ornamenting the entrance with a dot kolam. Before stepping in, we are asked to wash our feet using the tap located at the entrance that also displays a compact stand to place lit candles. A 60-year-old Ashoka tree, enveloping the facade of the temple, blesses worshippers with its shade and keeps the air cool. Inside the prayer hall, a strong fragrance of incense greets us. The Lord Buddha idols — in stunning shapes and sizes (brought in from then Burma, Thailand, and Mizoram) — are decorated with flowers from the tree and the day’s prasadam. Glasses of water are also placed before these idols.

We find Ashokan and Gowthaman reciting the Panchsheel (the five principles of Buddha’s teachings) as part of their everyday prayers. The brothers have been long-time executive members of The South India Buddhist Vihar that has been involved in the maintenance of the temple. Amid the ongoing preparations for Buddha Jayanti, Gowthaman narrates the inseparable bond their family shares with the sanctum. “Many generations of our family settled in Burma (Myanmar). But, our father Sugunan, in search of livelihood, shifted with the family to Chennai in 1964. As a follower of Buddhism, our father chanced upon this place when we moved to this neighbourhood for his job. He used to be an active member. We’re carrying forward his legacy after his (recent) demise.”

A collective effort

The history of the temple dates back to 1900; it was Iyothee Thasa Pandithar who played a pivotal role in setting it up. The Tamil anti-caste activist and Buddhist scholar founded the Sakya Buddhist Sangha. “Due to a large number of Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam speakers, it was eventually renamed the South Indian Buddhist Sangam and established branches at Chennai, Marikuppam, Kolar Gold Fields, Hubli, etc. Representatives from the South Indian Buddhist Association went to Buddhist conferences around the world. There used to be a considerable population of Buddhism followers and monks in the city. Iyothee Thasa Pandithar laid the foundation stone for the movement. After his death, the Sangha that was originally started in Adyar, was brought to Perambur by a few promising followers from the area, who later took up the responsibility of building a temple to continue the legacy,” notes Gowthaman.

In what came as a blessing to the locals who were looking for funds to construct the temple, a news article appeared in a Madras English daily issue in 1918. “There was news that Mrs Pastor Ammaiyar in America had allocated funds to spend her millions of wealth for the flourishing work of Buddhism in India. The task to develop Buddhism in India was assigned to Sri Lankan Buddhist revivalist Anagarika Dharmapala. From here, professor P Lakshmi Narasu, the second president of the Buddhist Association of South India, along with a few members, sent a petition to him. He offered to grant `3,000 for a site in Perambur, purchased from Sabarinathan, who happened to be a member of the association. The amount given did not suffice for the completion. More neighbours pitched in and the 51 cent land was constructed with an additional Rs 5,000,” explains Gowthaman.

Decades of dedication

Over the years, the temple has been visited by reformers such as the Dalai Lama, BR Ambedkar, and Periyar. “The temple was constructed in a large space to offer some space for monk travellers to rest. But, today, we only have a small portion left, as the original space was claimed by multiple stakeholders. The Buddhism followers are also scattered in different areas and many have migrated. We don’t have many monks visiting except on special occasions. The population has massively dwindled leaving 60 active members. We have over 18 office bearers who chip in to keep the temple going,” shares Gowthaman.

The temple’s recent renovation was sponsored by well-wishers-cum-friends N Kumar, Bhaskar, and Balaji. Today, Buddhists continue to gather and worship on every full moon. “Lord Buddha’s birthdays are celebrated with chanting and meditation sessions. Consulate generals of various embassies visit us, and some are invited as guests for our functions. Our temple flag is hoisted by the guests. We have annathanam for special occasions when people decide to celebrate their special days with us.” On regular days, people of all faiths visit the temple and meditate in the evenings.

They find the serene atmosphere to be calming after a long day at work. The ringing of the temple bell marks the opening and closing of the temple. “Our celebrations are simple, both at the temple and at home. Our focus is always to uphold the preachings of our lord. Despite being small in number, we aim to preserve this temple. We haven’t even updated its location on Google maps. We’re open to accepting funds for welfare activities,” informs Gowthaman.

Address: No 44, Paddy Field Street, Perambur, Chennai 600011

For details, call: 9884435737

