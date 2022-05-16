Ukraine-returned med students stage protest in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A section of medical students in Ukraine, who returned to Tamil Nadu due to the ongoing war in the country, staged a protest at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Sunday, pleading the Union Government to help them continue their education in India or elsewhere.

Nearly 200 of the returnees in Chennai took part in the protest which was organised by the Ukraine MBBS Student’s Parents Association (UMSPA). The students said they were unclear about their future as the academic year ends in June.

They said the Union Government had initially assured of necessary arrangements within two months of their return, but there hasn’t been any progress so far. They requested the government to give them seats in universities abroad, or in medical colleges in India.