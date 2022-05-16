STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Untreated sewage flow chokes Thenambakkam lake, leaves animals sick  

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Thenambakkam lake continues to be polluted with untreated sewage flowing from the nearby areas. The local residents and farmers have urged the Kancheepuram Municipal Corporation and Public Works Department to put an end to the pollution. They said indiscriminate release of untreated sewage into the 250-acre lake for more than eight years has resulted in pollution of ground water.

They said, Kancheepuram corporation supplies water to nearby localities from the lake. This apart, the lake also helps irrigate more than 700 acres of farmland. There are two supply channels to the lake - Sevilimadai part canal brings water from Palar while another channel brings overflow from a seepage water source near Ragavendra Nagar.

According to officials, untreated sewage from residential areas such as MGR Nagar, Aasiyar Nagar, Amirthamal Nagar, Sundaravinayagar Nagar and Tamil Nadu Housing Board tenements is being let out into the channel coming from Ragavendra Nagar.

The locals alleged as the residential areas have developed over the years, the sewage being let out into the canal has also increased. “It is maintained by the PWD. We have been complaining since 2014 to local body officials as well as the PWD. Earlier, we could directly drink water from the lake. Now, cattle fall sick after drinking from the lake,” said R Ganesan, a farmer.

KS Selvam, former vice-president of Thenambakkam panchayat, said the residents have been asking to find a permanent solution for the problem. “As it has been neglected for several years now, it has impacted the quality of drinking water being supplied to the area,” he added.

Meanwhile, officials from the PWD said they have served a notice to the Kancheepuram corporation to treat the sewage before releasing it into the waterbody. “The waterbody will be renovated under a World Bank Project and work will begin soon,” said a PWD official. Kancheepuram Corporation officials could not be reached for comments.

Works for renovation to begin soon
The Thenambakkam lake will be renovated under a World Bank Project and work will begin soon, said a PWD official

