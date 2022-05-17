STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

6 students held for clash over ‘route thala’ title

Six students were detained and eight machetes and 18 empty liquor bottles seized after a clash between two groups from the Pachaiappa’s College, over who will be ‘route thala’.

Published: 17th May 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Six students were detained and eight machetes and 18 empty liquor bottles seized after a clash between two groups from the Pachaiappa’s College, over who will be ‘route thala’.

On Monday afternoon, a group was standing in front of the college and another group approached them and started hurling stones. This led to a fight involving over 40 students near Harrington Road-Poonamallee High Road junction, police said. By the time a patrol arrived, students had fled.

“We managed to nab six students. They claimed there are two students acting as ‘route thala’ for Tiruttani - Poonamallee buses. One wanted control of buses plying to Poonamallee and another until Tiruttani. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp