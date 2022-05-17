6 students held for clash over ‘route thala’ title

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six students were detained and eight machetes and 18 empty liquor bottles seized after a clash between two groups from the Pachaiappa’s College, over who will be ‘route thala’.

On Monday afternoon, a group was standing in front of the college and another group approached them and started hurling stones. This led to a fight involving over 40 students near Harrington Road-Poonamallee High Road junction, police said. By the time a patrol arrived, students had fled.

“We managed to nab six students. They claimed there are two students acting as ‘route thala’ for Tiruttani - Poonamallee buses. One wanted control of buses plying to Poonamallee and another until Tiruttani.