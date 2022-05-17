CBI searches going on in Chennai residence of Karti Chidambaram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting multiple searches at the homes and offices of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, in connection with a case allegedly linked to facilitating visas to Chinese nationals in a power project in Punjab, according to sources.

An FIR has been registered and searches are going on in nine locations, including in Chennai, the source told TNIE from New Delhi.

The #CBI has alleged that #Congress leader #KartiChidambaram had received Rs 50 lakh alleged bribe to facilitate the visa of 250 Chinese nationals during the UPA regime for a power project, the officials said.https://t.co/8OkwXMWHvJ — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) May 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Karti Chidambaram reacting to the raids by CBI tweeted, "I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record."