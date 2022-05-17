STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI searches going on in Chennai residence of Karti Chidambaram

An FIR has been registered and searches are going on in nine locations, including in Chennai.

Raid at Congress leader Karti Chidambaram's residence. ( Photo | Express / R.Satish babu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting multiple searches at the homes and offices of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, in connection with a case allegedly linked to facilitating visas to Chinese nationals in a power project in Punjab, according to sources.

An FIR has been registered and searches are going on in nine locations, including in Chennai, the source told TNIE from New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Karti Chidambaram reacting to the raids by CBI tweeted, "I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record."

