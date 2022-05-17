Corporation plugging holes in its coffer, drains

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though Chennai bore the brunt of the pandemic in the State, the city corporation is not only on its way to stabilise its finances but has also managed to stay on track with respect to the various infrastructure projects.

“The corporation has collected Rs 300 crore more in property taxes this year. This has helped us to continue our work,” Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi told TNIE. With Chennai ranked among the highest waste generating cities in the country, generating over 5,000 MT of waste daily, the civic body’s primary challenge was to streamline solid waste management.

Over the last year, the corporation moved one-fourth of conservancy work to nighttime. Though results are visible, one of the challenges is the safety of sanitary workers, said officials. “There are many cases of drivers being reckless at night. As daily wage labourers, we need to be able to work everyday and cannot afford medical expenses in case we are hit by a reckless driver,” said Venkatesan P, a conservancy worker.

This shift along with streamlining private conservancy operations carried out by Urbaser Sumeet and Ramky Enviro has helped keep city streets clean.

Meanwhile, the government has allocated Rs 186 crore, as part of Singara Chennai, to give the city a makeover. The money will be utilised to strengthen the stormwater drain network, among other things. The city corporation is in the process of issuing work orders for another Rs 70 crore.

Apart from this, beautification of the city is also on the agenda. “Our focus has been on improving stormwater drains, parks, schools, lighting, beautification of the city, and stabilising our finances. We want residents to feel a sense of pride towards their city,” Gagandeep Singh Bedi said.