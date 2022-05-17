Demand drives artificial fruit ripening

Gautham Selvarajan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As demand for fresh fruits rises in summer, cases of artificial ripening of fruits, too, go up. Food safety department officials, in just one week in April, seized 7,500kg of mangoes and 800kg of avocados that were artificially ripened using chemicals from traders and shops in Koyambedu market.

Fruit ripening is a natural process involving multiple physiological, biochemical, and molecular changes. These processes induce changes in the color, sugar content, acidity, texture, and aroma, but they are time consuming. Artificially ripened fruits, however, don’t need a lot of time but use of chemicals causes health issues such as headache, dizziness, and sleep disorder. They can also harm nervous system, cause memory loss, and even cancer.

The main chemicals that are used in are ethylene, acetylene and calcium carbide. These agents alter the chemical structure of the fruit and make them harmful. According to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, calcium carbide has been banned under the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act, 1954. Those found using it could be imprisoned for three years and can be fined Rs 1,000.

There are methods to naturally ripen fruits even after they are plucked from trees but since they are time-consuming, chemicals are being preferred, said P Satheesh Kumar, Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, Chennai.

“Fruits can be ripened by wrapping them in hay and storing them in a dark room. This method is slow and takes a lot of time. So, a gas called ethephon is used,” he said. Explaining the method, Satheesh Kumar said raw fruits that are plucked from trees are kept in a room and the gas is sprayed on them. As the gas enters the fruits, chemical reaction takes place and they ripen. These fruits turn harmful and when consumed cause numbness, mouth ulcers, diarrhoea and vomiting. When consumed in large quantities, they could also lead to cerebral edema.

He said, “The fruits that are mainly targeted for these practices are seasonal fruits such as mangoes, avocados, chikoo and watermelon.” A fruit seller in Alandur market said it would be difficult to eradicate the practice. “During summer, when there’s a huge demand for fresh fruits, combing through each batch from a wholesale market for naturally-ripened fruits is futile.”

R Manoharan (63), a retired government employee from Adambakkam, told TNIE, “My granddaughter loves apples. But knowing the dangers of these chemicals, we do not give them to her without peeling the skin. For other fruits such as grapes and mangoes, we soak them in turmeric and salt water.”