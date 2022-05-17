Governor wants Tamil spread beyond Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil is an enormously rich and ancient language that must be spread far and wide, said Governor RN Ravi on Monday. Speaking at the convocation in the University of Madras (UoM) on Monday, the Governor batted for the promotion of Tamil across the country.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, the chief guest, said his government’s plan was to ensure no youth in the State remained jobless and no organisation complained about Tamil youth not having necessary skills. “Not only the Madras University but all universities in the State should work towards achieving this goal,” Stalin said and highlighted the Nan Mudhalvan scheme, which was created to offer career guidance to students.

The Governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi always termed Tamil as the most ancient language and took steps for its promotion by establishing a Tamil chair (Subramania Bharathi chair) at the Banaras Hindu University. He said the Union Education Ministry persuaded other States to include Tamil as one of three languages in schools so that non-Tamil students get to learn the language. The Governor’s statements come days after he and State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy engaged in a war of words over Hindi and Tamil at the convocation at the Bharathiar University.

“...The PM stressed the need for use of state language in high courts during the meeting of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices. The Madras High Court should also start using Tamil,” the Governor said. He urged Stalin to establish Tamil chairs in universities across the country.

The Governor, who is the chancellor of the university, urged students to work with dedication to bring back the lost glory of the university, which had produced Nobel laureates. He also slammed the British for systematically destroying the rich agriculture, iron industry, and the education system of the Madras Presidency.

Speaking at the event, Minister K Ponmudy slammed the system of entrance examinations and said it would only encourage coaching culture in the country.