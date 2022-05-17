STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Governor wants Tamil spread beyond Tamil Nadu

Tamil is an enormously rich and ancient language that must be spread far and wide, said Governor RN Ravi on Monday.

Published: 17th May 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

CM MK Stalin sharing a lighter moment with Governor RN Ravi and Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy during the 164th convocation at UoM on Monday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

CM MK Stalin sharing a lighter moment with Governor RN Ravi and Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy during the 164th convocation at UoM on Monday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tamil is an enormously rich and ancient language that must be spread far and wide, said Governor RN Ravi on Monday. Speaking at the convocation in the University of Madras (UoM) on Monday, the Governor batted for the promotion of Tamil across the country.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, the chief guest, said his government’s plan was to ensure no youth in the State remained jobless and no organisation complained about Tamil youth not having necessary skills. “Not only the Madras University but all universities in the State should work towards achieving this goal,” Stalin said and highlighted the Nan Mudhalvan scheme, which was created to offer career guidance to students.

The Governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi always termed Tamil as the most ancient language and took steps for its promotion by establishing a Tamil chair (Subramania Bharathi chair) at the Banaras Hindu University. He said the Union Education Ministry persuaded other States to include Tamil as one of three languages in schools so that non-Tamil students get to learn the language. The Governor’s statements come days after he and State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy engaged in a war of words over Hindi and Tamil at the convocation at the Bharathiar University.

“...The PM stressed the need for use of state language in high courts during the meeting of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices. The Madras High Court should also start using Tamil,” the Governor said. He urged Stalin to establish Tamil chairs in universities across the country.

The Governor, who is the chancellor of the university, urged students to work with dedication to bring back the lost glory of the university, which had produced Nobel laureates. He also slammed the British for systematically destroying the rich agriculture, iron industry, and the education system of the Madras Presidency.

Speaking at the event, Minister K Ponmudy slammed the system of entrance examinations and said it would only encourage coaching culture in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil language RN Ravi Establishing Tamil chair at Banaras Hindu University
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp