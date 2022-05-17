STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Making the pen mightier for Dalit voices

Media fellowship exclusively for Dalit women and Dalit queer persons interested in writing. This will help participants hone their writing, editing and publishing skills.

Published: 17th May 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Blue Club, a grassroots media organisation that brings marginalised voices to the forefront, is launching its media fellowship exclusively for Dalit women and Dalit queer persons interested in writing. This will help participants hone their writing, editing and publishing skills.

 This year’s three-month rigorous programme will have exciting new additions. The Fellows will receive a stipend of Rs 30,000, along with the chance to interact with amazing speakers and mentors. They will receive support and training from eminent activists, scholars, media persons, and authors.

The fellowship offers a safe space with an opportunity to create life-long friendships and sisterhood, reads the circular posted by the organisation. This year, the organisation is accepting applications from across the country.  The last date to apply is May 30.

To apply, visit the website https:// www.theblueclub.org/. For more details, write to theblueclubteam@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Blue Club media fellowship exclusively for Dalit women and Dalit queer persons
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp