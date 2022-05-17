Making the pen mightier for Dalit voices

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Blue Club, a grassroots media organisation that brings marginalised voices to the forefront, is launching its media fellowship exclusively for Dalit women and Dalit queer persons interested in writing. This will help participants hone their writing, editing and publishing skills.

This year’s three-month rigorous programme will have exciting new additions. The Fellows will receive a stipend of Rs 30,000, along with the chance to interact with amazing speakers and mentors. They will receive support and training from eminent activists, scholars, media persons, and authors.

The fellowship offers a safe space with an opportunity to create life-long friendships and sisterhood, reads the circular posted by the organisation. This year, the organisation is accepting applications from across the country. The last date to apply is May 30.

To apply, visit the website https:// www.theblueclub.org/. For more details, write to theblueclubteam@gmail.com