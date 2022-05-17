STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State duty bound to offer amenities during fests: Madras HC

Madras High Court said the State is constitutionally obligated to preserve religious practices and arrange basic amenities when there is a large gathering of people during a festival.

Madras HC

Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Quoting a Supreme Court order, Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madras High Court said the State is constitutionally obligated to preserve religious practices and arrange basic amenities when there is a large gathering of people during a festival. The judge made the observations while granting permission to hold the car festival at a temple in Paparapatti in Dharmapuri district.

“The Supreme Court, in Sarika Vs Shri Mahakaleshwar Mandir Committee (2018), held that there is a constitutional obligation to preserve the religious practices of all religions. When there is a large gathering of people during festival times, the state has the obligation to provide basic amenities to the pilgrims,” he said in the order.

Saying that power is coupled with duty, Justice Swaminathan said if the government, through the HR&CE department, wants to control temple administration, it has the duty to ensure the safe conduct of traditional festivals. 

Referring to the case in hand, the judge directed authorities to ensure that all safety measures are taken, including suspension of power supply to the area, during the festival. The judge also found the inspector of HR&CE department who prohibited the car procession on the grounds of safety concerns as not a competent authority to take such a decision.

Saying that the 2012 G.O. on safety norms remained only on paper, he said if it had been implemented well, incidents such as the one in Thanjavur wouldn’t have happened. The petition was filed by PR Srinivas, hereditary trustee of Abheeshta Varadaraja Swamy at Paparapatti in Dharmapuri district. 

Comments

