Metro Water temporary employees continue stir demanding permanent employment

More than 500 workers belonging to the 200 Metro Water depots across the city staged a protest. Later, they were called in for talks by the police. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Demanding permanent employment, temporary staff of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board staged a demonstration in front of Metro Water head office in Pattinapakkam, for a second day on Tuesday.

More than 500 workers belonging to the 200 Metro Water depots across the city staged a protest. Later, they were called in for talks by the police. “Even though we clearly and specifically emphasised our single demand they discarded it,” said the protesters. 

They were adamant on floating tenders and employing us on a contract basis. We conveyed our objections to this and returned to the protest site, said a protester. “Nearly half the workforce is protesting. We have a senior permanent worker on record saying it is the temporary workers who do all the dirty work without a day off,” said M Shreela, an advocate. Metro Water officials refused to comment on the issue.

