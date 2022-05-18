Newly-opened sensory park in Adyar inspected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan and Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the sensory park for disabled children in Kottur Garden First Cross Street in Adyar zone on Tuesday. The park was inaugurated by Chief Minster MK Stalin on May 12.

Following the inspection, Subramanian said, “The park has facilities to help mentally-challenged children, walking spaces for children with bilateral coordination problems, and also basket swing facilities for kids with cerebral palsy.”

Facilities for children on wheelchairs to play on the sand, wheelchair swings, a basketball court for the disabled, and musical sound hoses for visually-impaired children are among the facilities available, he added, and said the park has CCTV cameras too.