Tamil Nadu receives pending 4 tmcft of Krishna water

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As per the Telugu-Ganga project award, Tamil Nadu received Krishna water at a rate of 686 cusecs at Uthukottai zero point in Tiruvallur district on Tuesday. A senior official from the Water Resources Department (WRD) told TNIE that as the water level in the Srisailam reservoir of Andhra Pradesh crossed the transferrable level, the AP government started releasing the pending four tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) of water on May 5.

“At first, water was released at a rate of 500 cusecs and the flow was gradually increased to 1,500 cusecs. After travelling 152 km via the Ganga canal, Krishna water reached Uthukottai zero point border on May 8. The flow was 280 cusecs at first, but increased to 686 cusecs now,” the official said.

Another official said Chennai reservoirs had 7.704 tmcft of water, which would be sufficient to meet the city’s water needs till December. Besides, the AP government would release eight tmcft of Krishna water between July and October for the current financial year.