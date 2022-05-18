UoM translates Aathichudi into Arabic, makes video

Binita Jaiswal By

CHENNAI: To popularise Tamil language, literature, and the work of Tamil scholars across the globe, the University of Madras has chalked out a slew of measures, from translating eminent Tamil literary works into different languages, to organising annual events.

As part of this, the university has translated saint-poet Avvaiyar’s Aathichudi into Arabic, and made a video on it in Arabic and Tamil with English subtitles, said vice-chancellor S Gowri. “Earlier, Thiruvalluvar’s Tirukkural were translated into Arabic, and the response was just amazing. Encouraged by it, we have made a video on Aathichudi to make it more interesting. Translation of selective works of Bharathiyar is also in the pipeline,” Gowri added.

“Aathichudi provides amazing life lessons that are relevant today, and this great literary work should be spread beyond Tamil Nadu,” he said. Gowri recently presented the video to the chief minister and Governor. The video was made by the Department of Arabic, Persian and Urdu, which now plans to present it in different forums. Assistant professor A Jahir Husain worked on the project.

“After translating Tirukkural to Arabic, I narrated it in Arabic seminars and conferences in countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Dubai, Oman, Kuwait, Malaysia, and Singapore, and the response was overwhelming,” said Husain.

He added that many Arabic poets were amazed by the Tirukkural content and wanted to know more about Tamil literature, which motivated him to translate Aathichudi. The department received some funds from the government for this translation.

“To make Aathichudi more interesting for people outside the State, we have prepared it in a video format. I will present it in upcoming Arabic seminars. Avvaiyar’s one-line verses provide guidance on how to live a good life with moral values,” said Husain.

The university, in collaboration with IIT Madras, has started shooting video lectures on Tholkappiam, which will be telecasted in Swayam Prabha, an educational TV channel. The university will soon form the Avvai Manavar Mandram, a forum to promote Tamil language, literature, arts, and culture.

“We plan to organise at least one mega annual event, where eminent Tamil writers, scholars, poets, and singers will congregate and enlighten students about the State’s rich culture and heritage. Besides, events will be held to promote Tamil culture, said Gowri.

