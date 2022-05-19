STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Child sexual abuse material: 1 booked

The wing for crimes against women and children received the particulars of one of the cases and forwarded them to the Vepery Assistant Commissioner in April.

Published: 19th May 2022 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Sexual Assault

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three years after allegedly sharing child sexual abuse materials with a friend on Instagram, an 18-year-old college student was detained by Chennai police. The information was passed from a US-based NGO to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and subsequently to the police.

The NGO, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children monitors the circulation of explicit exploitation material on social media and shares the details with respective governments. “In 2019, the NGO sent a list of social media profiles involved in sharing explicit content, to the MHA. The information was passed on to the respective states,” a senior police officer said.

The wing for crimes against women and children received the particulars of one of the cases and forwarded them to the Vepery Assistant Commissioner in April. Upon getting the details of the student from Instagram, police secured him from his house in Choolai on Wednesday. Inquiries revealed that he downloaded the content from pornographic websites when he was in Class 11. He was booked under Sections of the POCSO and IT Acts, and  the Vepery all-women police are interrogating him. Police officers said he has not yet been formally arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MHA NGO child sexual abuse Instagram POCSO
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp