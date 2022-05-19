‘Late’ father shows up in time for son’s wedding

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For 29-year-old P Srinivasan, a phone call from the police, saying his father was found, came at the right time. His father had been missing for five years, and with his wedding just a month away, Srinivasan’s family was about to hand out invitations with the word ‘late’ in front of his father’s name.

Srinivasan’s father, K Pazhani Chettiyar (60), was a plumber in Thirumullaivoyal, Chennai until he left for his hometown in Andhra Pradesh five years ago and went missing. “He used to occasionally call from random numbers from different States. The last was two years ago, when he was in Maharashtra,” said Srinivasan.

Due to the uncertainty regarding his father, several of Srinivasan’s marriage proposals were turned down. When a proposal was made to marry Srinivasan, and the wedding was fixed for June 13, the family had several discussions on whether to add Pazhani’s name on the invitation. On May 9, they prepared to print 600 invitations with the word ‘late’ in front of Pazhani’s name.

“Hours later, I got a call from Inspector T Mary Raju, saying they found my father. I called the offset printing place and told them not to print the invitations, and then rushed to the home where the police lodged my father,” said Srinivasan.

The Kaaval Karangal unit of the police, which reunites abandoned people with their families, had found over 52 people from Tamil Nadu abandoned in Rajasthan. “They arrived a few weeks ago, and were lodged in different homes in the city. I remember Srinivasan screaming over the phone when I told him the news,” said Inspector Mary Raju. Srinivasan later printed an invitation with his father’s name and handed the first copy to the Kaaval Karangal personnel.