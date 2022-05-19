STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man’s head crushed with stones; Security guard pushed to death

In two separate murders in Chennai, a man’s head was smashed with stones in Padi, and a security guard was pushed off the steps of a foot over bridge in Koyambedu.

Published: 19th May 2022 08:40 AM

By Express News Service

On Wednesday, passersby found the body of a man, whose head was smashed with stones, under the Padi flyover. The victim, N Iyyapan (35), from Villivakkam, worked at a scrap shop in Padi. He lived with his siblings. 

The body was sent for a post-mortem. Inquiry revealed Iyyapan allegedly tried to misbehave with a woman, and was attacked by men who accompanied her. A  few suspects were detained.

Meanwhile, a hunt was launched for a man who pushed a 47-year-old from the steps of a foot over bridge at the Koyambedu bus terminus.The incident happened on May 12, and the victim, U Thangadurai, of Kanchipuram, succumbed on Wednesday.  Probe is on. 

