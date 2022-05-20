National Institute of Ageing to be made functional again

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Institute of Ageing at the King Institute in Guindy, converted into a Covid-19 hospital at pandemic’s peak, will be made functional again in a month. The health department was in discussion with the Union health ministry for this purpose, said Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday.

He was speaking to reporters at Government Saidapet Hospital, where a dialysis unit was inaugurated. The decision is being taken as there has been no Covid-19 case at the institute in over three months. The facility, the first-of-its kind in TN, will function under the geriatric care department of the Madras Medical College.

Also, a 200-bed hospital and a Comprehensive Emergency and NewBorn Care (CEmONC) centre would be established at Government Saidapet Hospital.