Teen murdered near Korukkupet, 3 held

Passersby, who found Rahul in a pool of blood, rushed him to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he succumbed on Thursday. 

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old was hacked to death by three persons in Korukkupet on Wednesday night for allegedly not providing them ‘promised pain killers’, which they used to get high. The trio later surrendered at the RK Nagar police station on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Shankar alias Gowrishankar (25), Saravanan (20) and Rahman (20), had given Rs 20,000 to the victim, Rahul, a high-school dropout, on Sunday and told him to get painkiller tablets.

After taking the money, Rahul did not get them the tablets and allegedly made excuses. When the group confronted him and asked him to return the money, he refused. The enraged trio hatched a plan to eliminate him. 

On Wednesday night, they waylaid him and demanded he return the money. When he refused, they stabbed him and fled. Passersby, who found Rahul in a pool of blood, rushed him to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he succumbed on Thursday. 

