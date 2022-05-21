Century-old library sealed for not paying rental dues

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The HR&CE department has sealed the 117-year-old Ranade Library on Luz Church Road in Mylapore, which is located on land owned by the Sri Kapaleeswarar temple, citing certain violations of rules and non-payment of rental arrears to the tune of Rs 79 lakh.

An official release from the department said the library’s assets are worth Rs 15 crore. The library is located on three grounds and 736.5 sq ft of land. The department said the association that manages the library has been renting out the first floor for diploma classes and music performances. They also started constructing the first floor without obtaining proper permission from the department. The library management was intimated about the rent arrears many times and since they failed to pay up, the department took possession of the library and its assets.

However, sources close to the association that manages the library denied the department’s charges. “Sealing this century-old library is unfair. We are also running a free library for the public. There is already a case pending before the Madras High Court in this regard and the next hearing is slated for the first week of June. Also, we did not start construction on the first floor. We only changed the decades-old tiled roof, which was in bad shape. The management of the library will move the higher authorities of the HR&CE department and the government,” a source said.