Man kills daughters for questioning him over drinking, beating mother

CHENNAI: The Oragadam police on Friday arrested a 40-year-old for murdering his daughters aged 16 and 9, at Oragadam in Kancheepuram district on Friday afternoon. The girls had allegedly asked him to stop drinking and beating their mother.

The macabre murders came just a month after another one of Govindaraj’s daughters, Nadhiya (14), unable to bear physical abuse from her drunk father, immolated herself.The accused, from Chinna Madurapakkam in Kancheepuram district, was staying with his wife Geetha (38), and four children — Nandini (16), Nadhiya (14), Deena (11), and Deepa (9). Nandini was in Class 11 and Deepa in Class 4.Govindaraj’s wife, employed at a garbage segregation unit in Uthukadu, is the family’s breadwinner.

“While Govindaraj was boozing at home, and his wife at work, Nandini and Deepa returned from school and argued with him about him beating their mother on Thursday,” said the police, adding that he attacked them with a log and strangled them. Deepa’s head was smashed while Nandini sustained injuries to her chest and neck. “He then locked the house and continued to drink. Deena arrived from school and raised an alarm after seeing his sisters’ bodies,” a police officer said.Govindaraj’s neighbours thrashed him before handing him over to the Oragadam police.