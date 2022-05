By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Owing to inter-connection work at the Madhavaram Milk Colony to facilitate construction of Madhavaram underground metro station, there will be no piped water supply in the adjoining areas from 8 am on Monday till 4 am on Tuesday.

The areas include Vinayagapuram, Ponniammanmedu, Kodungaiyur, Erukkanchery, Perambur(partly), Vyasarpadi, Patel Nagar, Old and New Washermanpet and Korukkupet and Pulianthope (partly). For queries, contact No.8144930903/04/06.