At least 20 land grabbing complaints every day: Tambaram Commissioner

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tambaram Commissionerate, formed five months ago, receives at least 20 land grabbing complaints every day, and over 589 cases were handed over to it during the trifurcation, said Commissioner M Ravi on Saturday. He added that 92 historysheeters have been arrested, and 32 of them were detained under the Goondas Act.Ravi handed back jewellery and valuables worth Rs 2 crore to victims of robberies. A total of 327 sovereigns of gold, Rs 30 lakh in cash, 25 mobile phones were handed over to complainants.

Giving the media a report of the commissionerate’s work, Ravi said strict action has been taken against 402 rowdies. In the last five months, 23 murders were committed within Tambaram limits, and 43 accused were arrested, he added.

“Rowdyism in Guduvanchery, Maraimalai Nagar, Manimangalam, and surrounding areas has been controlled, and proceedings have been initiated against 177 history-sheeters,” the Commissioner said, adding that steps have been taken to ease traffic congestion on GST Road from Maraimalai Nagar to Tambaram by deploying 10 patrol vehicles.

He also said the government has sanctioned the setting up of 10 traffic police stations and four law and order police stations in Thirumudivakkam, Perungalathur, Padappai and Kayarambedu. The jurisdiction of the Greater Chennai City Police was trifurcated on January 1, forming two new police commissionerates - Tambaram and Avadi.