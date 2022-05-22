STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CMDA to sign MoU with Cornell University, CEPT

Internships will be offered to students of architecture, planning, technology, management, and urban design from CEPT and Cornell University.

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To create an urban action-research programme to strengthen Chennai’s planning activities and metropolitan status, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) will soon sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on research and academic exchange with the US-based Centre for Cities at Cornell University, and the Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology (CEPT University) in Ahmedabad. 

CMDA member secretary Anshul Mishra told TNIE Cornell University is vetting the MoU, which is likely to be signed soon. CEPT has already agreed upon the draft MoU.He said it will enable CMDA to engage with reputed institutions known for research and learning in the field of city and regional planning, and bring together bright young minds and offer a stimulus to urban planning. It is learnt that the expertise of Centre for Cities and CEPT Research and Development Foundation (CRDF) could be used for studies related to the Third Master Plan for Chennai and regional plans for extended areas of the metropolis.Internships will be offered to students of architecture, planning, technology, management, and urban design from CEPT and Cornell University.

Comments

